TN Assembly to move resolution on Oct 14, urging a ceasefire in Gaza: Stalin

Chennai, Oct 8 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced on Wednesday that the State Legislative Assembly will pass a resolution on October 14, urging a ceasefire in Gaza and calling on the Union government to step up efforts to end the war.

“The resolution will reflect the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu. I expect all parties to support it,” Stalin said while addressing a protest meeting against the Gaza strikes organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and attended by DMK allies in Chennai.

He said the indiscriminate bombing by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), in violation of international human rights and UN norms, had shaken the world. “Everyone here has condemned Israel’s mass killings,” he said at the rally near Rajarathnam Stadium, Egmore.

Quoting casualty figures, the Chief Minister said more than 50,000 people had died in the conflict so far, including 11,000 women, 17,000 children, 175 journalists and 125 UN staff. “Around 26,000 children have lost their parents, and over 1 lakh people injured in the war are under treatment. A major part of Gaza has been destroyed, yet its people continue to resist the Israeli invasion,” he said.

Referring to a recent attack where 45 people waiting for food supplies were killed, Stalin said such incidents had deeply distressed the world. “Volunteers from 47 countries carrying milk powder, food and relief materials were arrested. Can we remain silent spectators without condemning Israel’s actions, which violate international law?” he asked.

The Chief Minister urged the central government to work closely with international bodies to press for an end to the war and to ensure humanitarian access. “World peace and human rights are universal. Human life is invaluable. We have a duty to protect it,” he said.

Stalin also called for sending food and medicines to Gaza, rehabilitation of displaced people, and rebuilding the region. “All prisoners must be released,” he added.

Leaders, including Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Selvaperunthagai, CPI(M) state secretary P. Shanmugam, CPI(M) leaders K. Balakrishnan and U. Vasuki, CPI state secretary M. Veerapandian, and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi chief M.H. Jawahirullah, took part in the protest.

