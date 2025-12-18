TN BJP accuses Vijay of ‘dual politics’ and DMK proxy for 2026 polls

Chennai, Dec 18 Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad has lashed out at actor-turned-politician Vijay, accusing him of engaging in “dual politics” and indirectly supporting the ruling DMK while publicly projecting himself as its fiercest critic.

Prasad alleged that Vijay’s recent political posturing was aimed solely at furthering his personal ambition of becoming Chief Minister, rather than advocating for genuine public welfare.

According to Prasad, Vijay’s critiques of the DMK during public rallies and speeches are mere theatrics, contrasting sharply with what he described as the actor’s comfortable and secluded lifestyle.

He claimed that Vijay’s attacks lack conviction and are aimed at misleading voters rather than challenging the ruling party’s policies.

The BJP leader further alleged that Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) operates on “money politics,” including attempts to lure leaders from other parties and sidelining loyal supporters. Highlighting recent controversies, Prasad questioned Vijay’s silence on issues such as the Thiruparankundram temple matter, in which lighting of Karthigai Deepam was reportedly restricted, and accused the actor of failing to condemn what he called the DMK’s “anti-Hindu stance.”

He also referred to past statements by senior DMK leaders, claiming they were disrespectful toward Hindu beliefs, and criticised Vijay for not confronting them.

The BJP spokesperson went on to accuse the DMK government of widespread corruption—ranging from land and mineral resources to flood management and liquor sales—and blamed it for the rise of drug abuse and crime rates in Tamil Nadu.

He alleged that the government attempts to portray its failures as achievements and challenged Vijay’s record of staging protests or taking strong stands on key governance issues.

Prasad further argued that the DMK has “lost the moral legitimacy to rule” due to incidents involving law and order concerns, such as custodial deaths and alleged attacks on political opponents.

He stated that Vijay’s claims of providing an alternative to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin were unconvincing and ridiculed what he called the actor’s “dramatic” approach to politics.

Projecting confidence in the BJP-led alliance’s prospects, Prasad cited recent election successes in Bihar and Kerala and asserted that the party is poised to secure a decisive victory in Tamil Nadu in 2026.

He urged voters to reject Vijay’s perceived duplicity and instead back Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and welfare initiatives for the state.

Prasad concluded by stating that while he appreciates Vijay as an actor, the public should see through what he termed the TVK leader’s “acting” in politics, insisting that Tamil Nadu’s electorate is increasingly aware of such tactics.

