TN BJP delegation meets Governor, requests enquiry into state finance minister's audio tape

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 23 : A Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party delegation on Sunday met state governor RN Ravi seeking an independent forensic audit of the audio tape of the state finance minister on the alleged corruption charges.

Taking to Twitter, TN BJP chief K Annamalai said, "Leaders of Tamil Nadu BJP met the Governor of TN RN Ravi today requesting an enquiry to be ordered in the audio tape of the State Finance Minister mentioning that the DMK 1st family made Rs30,000 crores in a year through corrupt means."

He further said that the BJP leaders submitted a petition to the governor demanding an investigation.

Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan and his son Udhaydhi Stalin made Rs 30,000 crores in one year.

"When the finance minister of Stalin talked to a journalist he revealed that Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan and his son Udhaydhi Stalin made Rs 30,000 crores in one year. And their main concern is how and where to hide the money," BJP spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha MP Syed Zafar Islam said.

The BJP National Spokesperson made the statement during a press address at BJP HQ on 'DMK Files' on Friday.

He added, "This is unprecedented that they have made this kind of money in a year, all this has been looted from the common man. The money which was supposed to be spent on the common man has been looted by the Tamil Nadu chief minister and a few of his trusted friends."

He said that V Sabareesan has set up two compes in the UK and these so-called compes are nothing but the means of illegally routing the ill-gotten wealth.

