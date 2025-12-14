TN CM Stalin calls on DMK cadre to take Dravidian model achievements to every home ahead of 2026 Assembly polls

Chennai, Dec 14 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Sunday, urged the DMK cadre to take the achievements of the Dravidian model government to every household in the state and convert them into votes, asserting that sustained grassroots work would ensure the party's return to power in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking at the family wedding of former State Minister P. Palaniappan in Dharmapuri district, CM Stalin said the state government's welfare initiatives and development record had to be communicated directly to people across the state.

Referring to the Vellum Tamil Pengal programme held in Chennai on Saturday, he said the event ensured that an additional 17 lakh women were brought under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, which provides monthly financial assistance to women.

"If any eligible woman has not received the assistance, she should apply for it. The benefits under the scheme will continue to increase," CM Stalin added.

He also said that on the same day, a Reserve Bank of India report had ranked Tamil Nadu as the top-performing state in the country in terms of Gross State Domestic Product growth.

CM Stalin said these achievements had been realised despite several challenges.

He also referred to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, stressing that DMK cadre were working tirelessly to safeguard voting rights.

"Only half the work is over now. We still have a long way to go until the 2026 election results are announced. The DMK will come to power for the seventh time, and the development of Tamil Nadu will continue," he said.

Addressing the gathering, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan said the DMK-led alliance must secure a massive victory in the 2026 elections to protect Tamil Nadu, its land and the Tamil language.

He alleged that there were attempts to disrupt the DMK-led alliance's prospects and said that Dravidian movements, the VCK and Left parties were collectively resisting such efforts.

Thirumavalavan referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that the NDA would win in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, cautioning that such statements could not be ignored.

He alleged that the NDA was attempting to win elections through manipulation, citing recent political developments in other states.

Emphasising organisational strength, he said the DMK had a robust booth-level structure unmatched by any other party.

Communist Party of India former State secretary, R. Mutharasan, said that while political alliances in Tamil Nadu had often been short-lived in the past, the current DMK alliance had remained intact for a decade, calling it a significant achievement.

He expressed confidence that the alliance would retain power in 2026, with Stalin returning as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

