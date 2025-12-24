TN CM upgrades transport services, flags off 20 luxury buses

Chennai, Dec 24 To upgrade public transport services, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Wednesday flagged off the services of 20 Volvo air-conditioned luxury buses at the Island Grounds in Chennai.

The initiative is being viewed as a step towards improving passenger comfort, safety, and overall travel experience in long-distance government bus services.

These buses have been procured by the Tamil Nadu State Rapid Transport Corporation (TNSTRTC) under its modernisation programme for the 2025–26 financial year.

As part of this initiative, the Government Rapid Transport Corporation has purchased a total of 130 new buses equipped with advanced technology. Of these, 110 buses are non-air-conditioned vehicles with comfortable seating and sleeper facilities, aimed to strengthen long-distance and overnight travel services.

The remaining 20 buses are fully air-conditioned, multi-axle luxury coaches manufactured by Volvo.

The manufacturing of these Volvo buses was completed in Bengaluru, following which the vehicles were transported to the Government Express Transport Corporation workshop in Chennai for final inspection and operational readiness.

After necessary checks and preparations, the buses were inducted into service and formally inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

The newly launched Volvo AC bus services will operate on major inter-city and long-distance routes, connecting Chennai with Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Madurai, Salem, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur, Nagercoil, Tiruchendur, Tiruppur and other key cities.

The services are expected to cater primarily to passengers seeking premium, safe and comfortable travel on busy corridors.

Each blue-coloured Volvo multi-axle bus is 15 metres long and has been procured at a cost of approximately Rs 1.75 crore. The buses feature a 2×2 seating arrangement with a total of 51 semi-sleeper seats designed with knee-height recline for enhanced comfort.

Large panoramic windows, mobile charging points, modern safety systems, surveillance cameras and advanced sensors have been incorporated into the design to improve passenger convenience and security.

In addition, special fire-safety measures have been installed. The buses are equipped with internal water sprinkler pipelines that automatically activate in the event of a fire, ensuring enhanced protection for passengers.

With the introduction of these Volvo AC luxury buses, the Tamil Nadu government aims to redefine the standards of public transport and make state-run bus services a preferred choice for long-distance travel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor