TN CPI calls for global peace, protection of democracy in New Year message

Chennai, Dec 31 The Communist Party of India (CPI) has called for an end to all forms of violence and urged nations to work collectively towards global peace, harmony, and social justice as the world prepares to welcome the New Year 2026.

In a New Year message released on the occasion of the International New Year celebrations, CPI Tamil Nadu State Secretary M. Veerapandian extended warm greetings to people across the globe and appealed for unity, peace, and democratic values to prevail in the coming year.

In his message, he said the celebration of the New Year has evolved into a global cultural event transcending national, religious, and social boundaries. “The International New Year has become a symbol of unity where people from different nations, cultures, and communities come together in a spirit of harmony and goodwill,” he said, adding that such occasions reflect the growing interconnectedness of the world.

Expressing concern over ongoing global conflicts, the CPI leader said 2026 should mark an end to violence and war across the world.

He specifically referred to the continuing Russia-Ukraine war and Israel’s military actions in Gaza, urging the international community to work towards lasting peace and diplomatic solutions. “The coming year must strengthen global peace and mutual respect among nations,” he said.

Turning to domestic issues, Veerapandian said India must guard against the growing threat of fascism and ensure that constitutional values, secularism, and democracy are protected.

He stressed the need to safeguard the rights of all citizens and uphold India’s pluralistic ethos. “The unity and diversity of the country must be preserved, and the rights of the working people must be protected,” he said.

The CPI leader also emphasised the importance of safeguarding the rights of states and preserving federal principles.

He called upon progressive, secular, and democratic forces to unite in the coming period to counter divisive politics and protect the interests of the people.

Referring to Tamil Nadu, Veerapandian said the forthcoming Assembly elections would be crucial in defeating communal and authoritarian forces. He appealed to all secular and democratic forces to come together to ensure the victory of a progressive alliance that upholds social justice and democratic values.

Concluding his message, the CPI Tamil Nadu State Committee extended heartfelt New Year greetings to the people, expressing hope that 2026 would usher in peace, harmony, and collective progress for humanity.

