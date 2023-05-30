TN forest dept deploys 5-member tribal team to track rogue elephant

Chennai, May 30 The Tamil Nadu forest department has deployed a five-member tribal team to track the rogue elephant, 'Arikomban' as its officials have not been able to locate the tusker so far.

A veterinary doctor, Dr. Rajesh, will also be part of the team comprising Meen Kalan, Bomman, Suresh, Shiva and Sreekanth.

The team from the Muthamala Tiger Reserve will reach Theni on Tuesday to trace the elephant which was last detected near the Shanmukhanada river within 3 km from human settlement.

A 150-member forest department team is already camping at Cumbum town to tranquilise the elephant and relocate it to some other place.

However, with the elephant moving into the deep forest, it is difficult to tranquilize it.

They are waiting for it to reach the human settlement in Cumbum or Theni.

However, a high-level meeting of the department has decided to seek the support of the tribal group of Mauthumala who are experts in reading elephant behaviour and movement.

People of Cumbum town have carried out protests after the death of 57-year-old Palraj who died at Government Theni Medical College hospital after getting himself injured when the two-wheeler in which he was driving was attacked by the tusker last week when it reached Cumbum town.

