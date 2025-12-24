TN Forest Dept restricts tourist entry into Thalakundha after frost draws large crowds

Chennai, Dec 24 A sudden rush of tourists to Thalakundha, near Udhagamandalam Taluk, to witness ground frost has prompted the Forest Department to restrict public access to the area.

Large crowds have been converging on the frost-covered landscape over the past few days after videos and photographs of the rare winter phenomenon circulated widely on social media, raising concerns over visitor safety and ecological disturbance in the Nilgiris.

According to Forest Department officials, tourism activity in Thalakundha and surrounding areas surged sharply after online posts showed frost carpeting open fields and grassy patches.

Many visitors, drawn by the spectacle, were seen venturing beyond designated routes and entering forest land that falls under the department’s jurisdiction.

Officials said Thalakundha forms part of the catchment area of the Kamaraj Sagar Dam, a zone that is both ecologically sensitive and potentially dangerous for the untrained public.

The sudden influx of tourists, they said, created risks not only for visitors but also for wildlife that inhabits the region.

In a statement issued, the Forest Department cautioned the public against illegally trespassing into the area. Officials noted that the terrain is uneven and becomes particularly slippery during frost conditions. The catchment also contains several deep and concealed water pockets, posing a serious drowning risk to those unfamiliar with the landscape.

“The area has multiple potential hazards that pose risks to tourists. People unaware of the terrain can slip, sustain injuries, or even drown, as there are very deep spots within the catchment area,” a senior official said.

He added that Thalakundha is home to a variety of wildlife species, and unregulated human movement could lead to dangerous encounters.

Warning boards have been installed at strategic locations to alert visitors about restricted entry and potential dangers. However, officials said repeated violations forced the department to step up enforcement.

As a result, Forest Department personnel have now been deployed to monitor the area and prevent tourist entry into prohibited zones.

Officials said the restrictions would remain in place until the tourist surge subsides and safety risks are brought under control.

The department has appealed to visitors not to be swayed by viral social media content and to strictly follow forest regulations.

Tourists have been urged to enjoy winter attractions only in permitted areas of the Nilgiris, while ensuring their own safety and avoiding disturbance to fragile ecosystems and wildlife habitats.

