TN forest officials confiscate more than 100 rose-ringed parrots

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 7 : The Tamil Nadu Forest Department confiscated more than 100 rose-ringed parrots from parakeet breeders on Thursday.

Rose-ringed parrots have been declared a protected bird under the Tamil Nadu Wildlife Protection Amendment Act 2022, making it a punishable offence to breed or sell these species of parrots.

After receiving a tip-off, the department launched a campaign to raise awareness that more than 100 rose-ringed parrots were being kept as pets in the Sellur, Meenambalpuram, and Narimedu areas.

Forest officials made announcements to the public through a megaphone during the campaign. Then the public handed over rose-ringed parrots to the forest department.

Meanwhile, the forest department has warned that keeping rose-ringed parrots in houses in the Madurai district should be handed over to the forest department office by July 17; otherwise, legal action will be taken.

