TN Governor begins 5-day visit to Ooty; extensive security arrangements in place

Chennai, Dec 31 Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has embarked on a five-day visit to the Nilgiris, with extensive security arrangements put in place across the hill district.

The visit comes after a two-day conference of Vice-Chancellors of State Universities, held on April 25 and 26 at Raj Bhavan (Lok Bhavan) in Ooty, which was presided over by the Governor and focused on reforms and quality enhancement in higher education.

Although the Governor had earlier planned to visit Ooty earlier this month, the trip was postponed due to administrative reasons.

He resumed his travel schedule on Tuesday, embarking on a road journey from Rameswaram to Coimbatore. Governor Ravi reached the Government Guest House at Race Course Road, Coimbatore, at around 10.10 p.m. on Tuesday and stayed there overnight. This morning, the Governor departed by road at around 7 a.m. and will reach Lok Bhavan in Ooty, where he is scheduled to stay during the course of his visit.

During his stay, he is expected to hold informal interactions and also visit select locations in and around the hill town.

Sources said the visit is largely official in nature, though the Governor is also expected to spend time with family members during his stay.

According to the itinerary, Governor Ravi will leave Ooty early on Friday at around 5 a.m. and travel by road to Coimbatore, from where he will fly to Chennai to attend official engagements. He is scheduled to return to Coimbatore again on the 3rd of the month and proceed to Ooty by road.

After completing the remaining engagements, he will return to Chennai from Coimbatore by air on January 4. In view of the Governor’s visit, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across Ooty and along the travel routes.

More than 500 police personnel have been deployed to ensure foolproof security, with special focus on traffic regulation, route security, and crowd management.

Senior police officials are overseeing the arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the visit. The visit has drawn attention in the Nilgiris district, with authorities maintaining heightened vigil throughout the Governor’s stay.

