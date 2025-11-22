TN govt ramps up efforts on TET relief; Minister briefs CM Stalin on review petition

Chennai, Nov 22 The Tamil Nadu government, on Saturday, intensified its efforts to secure relief from the Supreme Court's recent judgment that made the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for all in-service teachers handling classes 1 to 8.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to discuss the state's review petition filed before the apex court, seeking reconsideration of the court order.

DMK MP and senior advocate P. Wilson was also present during the meeting.

The Supreme Court's judgment, delivered recently, mandated that all government and government-aided school teachers across India must clear the TET to continue teaching primary and upper-primary classes.

Tamil Nadu has opposed the apex court's order, saying that thousands of experienced teachers who were recruited under earlier norms should not be subjected to retrospective eligibility requirements.

In response, the state government has already filed a review petition before the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, teachers' bodies across Tamil Nadu have expressed confidence that the state will take all necessary steps to protect in-service teachers.

Speaking to reporters, Jagtho JEO Association President Mayavan said that he believed the state government would ensure that teachers are exempted from the TET requirement.

He also urged the Union government to bring a parliamentary amendment to address the issue nationally.

Amid growing concern among teachers, Minister Anbil Mahesh chaired a crucial consultation meeting at the Professor Anbazhagan Education Complex in Chennai.

Representatives from more than 55 teachers' organisations participated, presenting their views and demands.

The discussions centred on job security, the impact of the TET mandate, and possible legal or legislative solutions.

Minister Anbil Mahesh assured the gathering that the state government would "not compromise on the job security of teachers" and would continue its fight strictly within legal frameworks.

He reiterated that the state stands firmly with its teaching community.

The issue has now gained political and administrative urgency, with reports indicating that Minister Anbil Mahesh is expected to meet Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan next month.

The meeting is likely to focus on exploring avenues for relief through Centre's intervention or legislative amendments.

As Tamil Nadu awaits the Supreme Court's response to its review petition, the state government is positioning itself for both legal and political engagement, reflecting the high stakes for thousands of teachers whose future hinges on the outcome.

