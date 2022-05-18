TN Idol Wing seizes 500-yr-old statue, 2 arrested

Chennai, May 18 The Idol Wing of the Tamil Nadu Police on Tuesday seized a 500-year-old green stone statue near Poonamallee town and arrested two persons in connection

The arrested persons were identified as Bhakthavachalam (46) and S. Bakiyaraj (42), both from Tamil Nadu.

Sources told that the Idol Wing received a tip-off that some people were trying to sell an antique idol.

Police got in touch with the suspects posing as wealthy antique collectors and bargained for the idol.

The team offered to buy the piece for Rs 25 crore and after the suspects were convinced, they showed the piece that was hidden in a closet, following which the accused were arrested.

The antique idol, according to sleuths is a unique piece with five faces of Lord Shiva.

Police said that the idol is suspected to be over 500-years-old and from a temple in Nepal.

The Idol Wing said that more people were involved in the smuggling of the antique statue .

Till date, the Idol Wing has restored many idols from several antique dealers and smugglers in the state.

It has also brought in many antique idols that were smuggled out of the country and restored to the temples in Tamil Nadu.

