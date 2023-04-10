TN: MK Stalin to pass resolution in Assembly urging Centre to instruct Governor to give assent to Bills

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 10 : Amid the ongoing tussle between Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi and MK Stalin-led state government, the government would pass a resolution in the state assembly on Monday to urge the Centre and President to give immediate appropriate instructions to the Governor to approve the Bills sent to him after being passed in the assembly.

Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, while interacting with the civil services aspirants, explained the role of the Governor in the Constitution and said that he has the option to give assent or withhold the Bill passed by the Assembly, and added that the latter means the "Bill is dead". The Governor said that "withholding" is a "decent language" used for the Bill to get rejected.

Ravi said that the responsibility of the Governor is defined by the Constitution which is to protect the Constitution.

He also said that the Governor looks into the Bill if it does not "transgress the Consitutional limit" and the state government does not "exceed its competence".

Last month, CM Stalin slammed Governor Ravi after it returned the online gambling prohibition Bill four months after the State legislature passed it.

Meanwhile, several posters against Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi asking him to 'get out' were spotted across Chennai on Saturday following his "Bill is dead" remark.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin slammed the Governor and alleged that he "escaped" from his duties and did not give assent to 14 bills."

Governor by escaping from his administrative duties and roles he didn't give assent to 14 documents like bills, Ordinance and act which was introduced by people representatives who were all elected by crores of people," Stalin said in a statement.

The Chief Minister also said, "This shows not only Governor does dereliction of duty and also total obstruction. If we put continuous pressure, for name sake Governor by asking some clarification and he is returning the bill thinking his responsibility is over."

Congress veteran and former finance minister P Chidambaram also slammed Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over his remark saying it means "Parliamentary Democracy is dead".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor