TN police file case against Union Minister Murugan on charges of poll code violation

Chennai, April 3 The police in Tamil Nadu's Sathyamangalam have registered a case against Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan, who is also the BJP candidate from Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency, on charges of violating the Model Code of Conduct.

According to the police, the case was registered against L. Murugan based on a complaint filed by the assistant returning officer of the Bhavanisagar Assembly constituency, R. Uma Shankar.

The poll official alleged that Murugan held a meeting inside a private school on March 26 along with his party cadres. A case has also been registered against the management of the school located on the Sathyamangalam-Bannari road under the Bhavanisagar Assembly constituency.

The police said that an inquiry was conducted following which a case was registered against L. Murugan and 100 party cadres for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

L. Murugan is involved in a three-cornered battle in the Nilgiris (SC seat) against former Union Minister and sitting MP A. Raja of the DMK, and D. Lokesh Tamil Selvan of the AIADMK.

