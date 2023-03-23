TN police, fire department for stringent measures to avoid explosions in firecracker units

Chennai, March 23 The Tamil Nadu police and the fire department of the state will be conducting inspection at all the firecracker units of Virudhunagar, Pudukottai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tirunelveli districts of the state to ensure that the units are not functioning after 9 a.m.

The fire department had already issued an advisory that the fire units must not function after 9 a.m. in the morning and later commence work only after 4 p.m. when there is a respite in the heat. The move is to prevent any explosion due to excessive heat during summer period.

The district police superintendents and the head of the fire and rescue units of the respective districts will be coordinating the inspection being conducted at all the units.

The government's move comes after 11 people were killed in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Kancheepuram on Wednesday.

The fire and rescue department officials said that the explosion took place during the afternoon and this was a total violation of the directives of the government. The owner of the factory Narendran was arrested.

