TN Police in dark over mysterious death of Tirunelveli District Congress chief

Chennai, May 6 Even though two days have passed since the half-burnt body of Tirunelveli East District Congress President, KPK Jeyakumar Dhanasingh, was retrieved from his farm, the Tamil Nadu Police is still in the dark in the case.

Jeyakumar Dhanasingh was reported missing from May 2 and his family had lodged a Missing Person complaint.

A police team found Jeyakumar Dhanasingh’s charred body in his 10 acre farm with his hands and feet tied and a utensil scrubber stuffed in his mouth.

According to Jeyakumar Dhanasingh’s son, the Congress leader had filed a complaint with the Tirunelveli District’s Superintendent of Police, N Silambarasan that he feared for his life and that he had seen strange people near his house.

He had also reportedly mentioned the names of a few Congress leaders who owe him large sums of money.

Superintendent of Police Silambarasan has constituted seven investigation teams to crack the case but till now no leads are available.

A senior police officer of Tirunelveli told IANS that police were going through the call details of Jeyakumar Dhanasingh and of the people he had contacted in the last few days.

AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) lashed out at the DMK government for the failure of the state police to provide the Congress leader protection even after he had sent a letter to the Superintendent of Police about the threats he was facing.

A senior police officer told IANS that they were following certain leads and the murder might have taken place either on May 2 or May 3.

He said the deceased Congress leader’s wife and son have informed the cops that they don’t know anything about the incident.

The police officer said that they were waiting for the post-mortem report and certain forensic analysis.

He said, “We are awaiting forensic reports and trying to trace his activities in the last few hours prior to his death.”

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President, K. Selvaperunthagai while speaking to IANS said that the police probe would be fair and in accordance with the law.

