TN quarry accident: Body of trapped lorry driver recovered

Chennai, May 23 The body of a lorry driver, Rajendran (42), who was trapped in the quarry accident at Adaimithipankulam in Tirunelveli district on May 14, has been recovered taking the death toll to four.

Six workers were trapped in the stone quarry when a boulder fell from the top. Two workers were rescued while four others died, including Rajendran.

The rescue team, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), was involved in the operations and controlled blasts were conducted since Friday.

The rescue operators on Sunday evening narrowed down on the location near the overturned truck in which Rajendran was supposed to be trapped.

The body of Rajendran was recovered on Sunday night and was sent to Tirunelveli medical college hospital for post-mortem.

The three workers, who died in the quarry accidents other than Rajendran are, P. Selvam, P. Murugan, and M. Selvakumar. Crane operators Vijay and Murugan were rescued and hospitalized on May 15.

The owner of the quarry, 'Chamber' Selvaraj is a prominent Congress leader and the owner of several brick kilns. He and his son Kumar were arrested from a Mangaluru hotel where they were hiding after the accident.

Police during search at the premises of Venkateshwara quarry company owned by Selvaraj found several discrepancies in the functioning of the quarry.

