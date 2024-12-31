TN Raj Bhavan changing actor Vijay’s name to C. Joseph Vijay in press release is fascism: DMK student wing

Chennai, Dec 31 In sharp criticism of actor Vijay, Rajiv Gandhi, the president of the DMK Students’ Wing, lambasted Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay, stating that he could not distinguish between fascism and “payasam,” the popular South Indian dessert.

The remarks referred to Vijay’s speech at the TVK’s maiden state conference in October and were made following his recent meeting with Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, a known DMK critic.

During this meeting, law and order issues in Tamil Nadu, including the sexual assault of an Anna University student, were discussed.

Rajiv Gandhi highlighted that in the press release issued by the Raj Bhavan, Vijay’s name was explicitly stated as “C. Joseph Vijay,” identifying his religious background.

However, in the petition submitted by Vijay to the Governor, his name was simply mentioned as ‘Vijay.’

Addressing this in a social media post, Rajiv Gandhi remarked, “Respected Vijay, do you know what fascism is? In the press release issued by the Raj Bhavan, which functions as an adjunct of the BJP’s state headquarters, Kamalalayam, your name was transformed into ‘C. Joseph Vijay.’ This, sir, is a quintessential example of fascism.”

The DMK Students’ Wing president’s comments have sparked a heated debate on social media, with many supporting his stance while others accused him of politicising the issue and resorting to mudslinging.

The controversy follows Vijay’s public speech on October 27 at Vikkaravandi in Villupuram district, where he openly criticised the DMK and its heir apparent, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Vijay labeled the DMK as the TVK’s political enemy and condemned the party for corruption and dynastic politics.

Since Vijay’s attack on the DMK, the party has consistently retaliated against the Tamil superstar-turned-politician, with the recent remarks by the DMK Students’ Wing president being viewed as a continuation of this political feud.

