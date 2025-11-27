TN steps up paddy procurement amid rain challenges

Chennai, Nov 27 The Kuruvai paddy cultivation season in Madurai district has drawn to a close, with the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) now entering the final phase of procurement.

This year has marked a significant milestone for the district as over 20,000 metric tonnes of paddy have already been procured - nearly double the 12,000 tonnes recorded during the previous season.

According to officials, the surge in procurement reflects a notable improvement in overall yield, supported by favourable cultivation conditions and timely farming interventions.

However, continuous rainfall over the past week has posed logistical hurdles, especially in the transportation of paddy from procurement centres to storage points.

The Agriculture Department reported that 9,000 hectares were brought under Kuruvai cultivation across the district.

Farmers recorded an average yield of 2 to 2.5 tonnes per acre, significantly higher than last year, when pest and disease outbreaks had caused damage to large portions of the crop. This year, the improved yield and profitable procurement prices encouraged a higher number of farmers to bring their produce to Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs).

A senior official from TNCSC, Madurai, noted that 51 DPCs were opened across the district, of which 33 centres have already completed their procurement operations.

"So far, 20,279.8 tonnes have been procured. We expect an additional 2,000 to 3,000 tonnes to be received before the season ends. We are supplying over 1,000 tonnes per day to ensure there is no delay in the process," the official said.

The weekend's heavy rainfall has slowed the movement of paddy from the DPCs, with officials acknowledging that the wet conditions created challenges in transporting the stock.

However, they emphasised that all procured paddy has been safely stored, and enhanced logistical arrangements were put in place from Tuesday to resume smooth transportation.

Farmers in Madurai expressed satisfaction with this year's bumper harvest, noting that the improved yield, coupled with stable prices at the procurement centres, provided much-needed relief after last year's losses.

Nevertheless, with sporadic rainfall still a concern, they have urged TNCSC to expedite the remaining procurement to safeguard the harvested stocks.

TNCSC officials expect to complete the Kuruvai procurement by the first week of December, marking a successful end to one of the district's most productive seasons in recent years.

