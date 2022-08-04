TN Tiger Reserve releases audio warning locals of animal movement

Chennai, Aug 4 The Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) officials have released audio that warns local people of the movement of elephants and tigers in the area.

The warning mainly intended for local people who are mostly workers in tea estates has directed people to avoid growing plants like mango, jackfruit, guava, and banana near their residences. The forest department and the ATR officials said that the above-said fruits attract elephants.

The awareness audio called upon the people to clear the bushes near their homes as these can serve as happy hiding points for big cats like leopards or sloth bears.

The audio also called upon the people not to dump their domestic waste in the open as that would also attract animals. The warning system also directed the people, especially the workers in the forest area against venturing out alone and to go as a team of three to four persons. The awareness audio also asked people to make a high-pitched sound or to blow a whistle while traveling along so that the wild animals don't come near.

ATR officials also directed the people to share the two-minute awareness audio in social media groups.

It may be noted that almost four people have lost their lives due to the attack by wild elephants and hence to prevent man-animal conflict, the department has created an awareness video.

