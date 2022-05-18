TN to get more showers in coming days

Chennai, May 18 The Regional Centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers in 17 districts of Tamil Nadu till May 18. Weatherman has predicted that heavy rains will be experienced in pockets of Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Thenkasi, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Kallakurichi, Tiruppattur, Tiruvannamalai and Perambalur.

However, the possibility of rains continuing in these areas for a few more days is also not ruled out as the cyclonic circulation is over North Tamil Nadu.

The MET department has also said that there is a possibility of further advancement of the South West monsoon into some parts of South Bay of Bengal and some parts of central Bay of Bengal in the next few days.

Cyclonic circulations over the Lakshadweep area in the middle tropospheric levels have triggered the present rains in many parts of the state.

While many parts of Tamil Nadu have received good rains, in many other parts the rains have given a miss even though the weather conditions were cloudy including in Chennai.

Weatherman has also predicted that the rains may continue for a couple of days in many parts of Tamil Nadu due to the cyclonic circulation over the north Tamil Nadu coast in the lower tropospheric levels.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor