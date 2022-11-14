TN to provide internet connections to all libraries

Chennai, Nov 14 Authorities in Tamil Nadu have announced that as many as 500 libraries across the state will be provided with internet connection, digital facilities as well as the delivery of books to the doorsteps of readers.

At present, only the Anna Centenary library has a digital option with more than 3,000 books.

Sources told that funds will soon be allocated for the initiative.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Public Libraries is also taking up a major initiative to deliver books to the doors of the readers.

Named, 'Nooalaga Nanbaragal', this scheme will help encourage people to read more books, especially children.

Volunteers will be chosen from members of the libraries as well as from resident welfare associations who can double up as delivery agents.

Tamil Nadu has introduced Virtual Reality (VR) devices in 76 libraries across the state. A total of 152 virtual devices were introduced at a cost of Rs 65.54 lakhs.

Librar are also being trained on how to use the devices.

Each library has been provided with two VR devices and children above 12 years of age are given preference in using these devices.

This is the first time that VR is introduced in libraries in the country.

