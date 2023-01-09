TN's Annamalai University to train SC/ST students in drone piloting for free

Chennai, Jan 9 The Annamalai University of Tamil Nadu will be soon teaching the SC and ST youngsters in piloting drones for free, helping them to get employment opportunities.

The training will be conducted by the Centre for Aero Space Research (CASR) of Anna University.

The CASR is offering drone training at a cost of Rs 61,000 per head, and for SC/ST youngsters, the course is for free.

The drone sector is booming in the country and Tamil Nadu has been successfully using drones for several purposes.

Applications will be invited soon and training will commence after the Pongal holidays.

Each batch, according to CASR officials, will train 20 youths and will provide training in flying low and medium-weight category drones.

The students will be awarded an approved drone remote pilot license with a 10-year validity.

The Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation (TAHDCO) and Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) will guide students in getting jobs.

The TAHDCO will provide financial help to the students of SC/ST youths to buy drones and beneficiaries can be able to assess Agricultural Drone Financing and Subsidy Schemes or Rs 2.25 lakh subsidies from commercial banks.

A senior professor with the Madras Institute of Technology attached with the Annamalai University told : "The trained youngsters can use the services of Uzhavan App for getting works and this will help youths of SC/ST communities get gainful employment."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor