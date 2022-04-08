TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Last date extended by 10 days, apply now

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the online application window for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police. Candidates who want to apply for the post can submit their applications by April 17. The officials have extended the dates first it was 7 April 2022.

However, Syllabus, Model Questions for Tamil Eligibility Test, General Knowledge Test, and Police Subjects (for Department candidates only) has already been uploaded by the board on its official website @tnusrb.tn.gov.in. The vacancies are for Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk)- 399 Posts and Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) - 45 Posts.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria and Educational Qualification: