TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Last date extended by 10 days, apply now
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 8, 2022 11:23 AM2022-04-08T11:23:16+5:302022-04-08T11:25:57+5:30
Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the online application window for recruitment to the post of ...
Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the online application window for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police. Candidates who want to apply for the post can submit their applications by April 17. The officials have extended the dates first it was 7 April 2022.
However, Syllabus, Model Questions for Tamil Eligibility Test, General Knowledge Test, and Police Subjects (for Department candidates only) has already been uploaded by the board on its official website @tnusrb.tn.gov.in. The vacancies are for Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk)- 399 Posts and Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) - 45 Posts.
TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria and Educational Qualification:
- SI (Taluk, AR, TSP ): For this the candidates would require a bachelor's degree from a recognized University.
- Sub Inspector (Technical): Candidates would require a second class diploma in Electronics and Communication Engineering awarded by the State Board of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu, or a Degree (B.E/B.Tech) in Electronics and Communication engineering recognized by the All India Council for Technical Education.
- SI( Finger Print ): For this candidates would require a degree in Science from any University or Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission in the pattern of 10+2+3.