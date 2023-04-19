To curb pollution, Delhi Govt to organise conference based on study

New Delhi [India], April 19 : In order to speed up the pace of curbing pollution in Delhi, a review meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Environment Minister Gopal Rai, on the Real-Time Source Apportionment study at Delhi Secretariat.

The concerned professors and officers of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the Environment Department and IIT Kanpur attended the meeting.

In order to have a thorough discussion of the Real-Time Source Apportionment study data, it was decided during the meeting to orgse a 'Save Environment' Round Table Conference on May 15 at the Delhi Secretariat.

Representatives from the CAQM, CPCB, Safar, UNEP, IMD, World Bank, CSE, TERI, and states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Haryana will be invited to this conference.

Additionally, orders have also been issued to install Mobile Air Quality Monitoring Van in 13 hotspots of Delhi at different times to find out the actual sources of pollution.

Giving more details about the review meeting, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, "Real Time Source Apportionment Study was introduced as a part of the Winter Action Plan by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Since its commencement, Delhi's actual sources of pollution are now known at any given moment. Delhi has accomplished this as the nation's first state."

"Every hour, the location and cause of pollutants are determined by real-time source apportionment studies. Additionally, a three-day prediction is also being estimated hourly. With the help of technology, the Government is able to tackle pollution in all areas of Delhi and receive reliable information about how it is created by vehicles, industry, biomass burning, dust etc. In this context, today, a review meeting was held with the teams of DPCC, the Environment Department and IIT Kanpur at the Delhi Secretariat, "he added.

All of the representatives will be taken to the supersite after the round table conference, and a joint action plan will be formed based on recommendations from all institutions, states, and study results.

Gopal Rai also said, "The real-time apportionment study supersite has started giving information about the exact time and sources of pollution. Moving forward in this series, five molecular markers have also been installed to get information about the main factors in increasing pollution in the hotspots of Delhi."

"Presently this network has been established in Delhi's Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Vivek Vihar, Mundka and Anand Vihar. Along with this, orders have been issued to install Mobile Air Quality Monitoring Van at 13 hotspots of Delhi at different times in order to trace the sources of pollution in real-time," he added.

The Environment Minister concluded, "The Delhi Government will be able to regulate the sources of pollution based on the study's findings, which will aid in identifying and removing the many causes of Delhi's pollution. Getting the pollution forecast will also help the government make policy decisions."

