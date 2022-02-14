To make up for Covid disruption, schools plan special classes to help students for Board exams

New Delhi, Feb 14 The CBSE Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are set to commence on April 26. However, with schools in many states yet to open, the students are facing difficulties in preparing for the exams. Even in Delhi itself, the classes resumed last week.

In such a situation, schools in the national capital are now brainstorming to find ways to help the students.

The Delhi's Directorate of Education (DoE) has geared up for helping the students in their preparations for the upcoming board examinations. To intensify the preparations in the government schools, a meeting chaired by the Director of Education was organised with all the school heads on Saturday.

In the meeting, Education Advisor Shailendra Sharma and Additional Director (School) Rita Sharma discussed the necessary preparations for the upcoming examinations as well as the opening of schools for classes from Nursery to 8 from Monday with all the school heads.

According to the DoE, with the shift from online to offline classes after a long gap, it has become extremely important to focus on practical classes as well.

Education Director Himanshu Gupta said that individual attention will be given to each and every child by the teachers to scrutinize the area of betterment of the children.

Similarly, the school heads will conduct review meetings with teachers on a daily basis to understand and meet the learning needs of the students.

The sample paper prepared by the CBSE and DoE will be made available to every child in printed form.

According to the DoE, it has been decided to organise remedial classes to address the loss in studies due to the closure of schools and to improve the performance of the students.

Apart from this, students can also download sample papers and learning materials by visiting the 'Academic and Examination' section on the website of the Education Department.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor