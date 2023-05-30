"Today the atmosphere is such that Modiji can come again in power": Dr. Vijay Darda makes a big statement on 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

RINGSIDE – Up, Close and Personal on India and Beyond”, a new book written by Chairman of the Editorial Board of Lokmat Media Group and former MP Dr Vijay Darda was released by Congress MP Dr Shashi Tharoor today in New Delhi. Speaking on the special ocassion, Mr. Darda recalled the values instilled by his late father Mr Jawaharlal Darda, known popularly as Babuji, the founding editor of Lokmat group of newspapers. Veteran journalist and consulting editor of India Today Television Rajdeep Sardesai asked him, who is responsible for the wrangles between media and politicians? In response to this question, he said that those who do not come from the ground, they think that they can suppress anyone on the basis of money and force. Those who come from the grassroots don't think like this. Strongly advocating for Vidarbha, Vijay Darda said that Vidarbha must be formed. We believe that there should be another Vidarbha. This will provide employment. There will be development and the youth will move forward.

Regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said that today the atmosphere is such that Modi ji can come into power in 2024. Speaking about Congress, Mr. Darda said, heaped praise on Congress President, Mallikaarjun Kharge but said, Congress needs Shashi Tharoor. Giving advice to the Congress, he said that the country's oldest party needs to attract the youth to itself. Speaking on the politics of Maharashtra, he said that what will happen next year in the elections in Maharashtra? It's hard to say right now.The event was held at the Speaker Hall of the Constitution Club of India on Rafi Marg in New Delhi. The book is a captivating compilation of Darda’s weekly articles, which were published in the Lokmat Media Group newspapers and other prominent national and regional dailies of the country between 2011 and 2016. As a follow-up to his earlier book “Straight Thoughts”, which encompassed articles from 2004 to 2011, this latest work delves into a diverse range of subjects beyond political developments and happenings. “RINGSIDE” will take readers on an intellectual journey encompassing science, environment, economy, security, social developments, sports, arts, culture, foreign policy, and national and international affairs. This book is a reflection of contemporary political, social, cultural and other significant happenings and developments. Dr Sanjaya Baru, acclaimed author and former advisor to the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, also graced the occasion and gave his views on the book as well as on the issues and subjects highlighted in it.