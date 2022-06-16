Toddler dies in house collapse in Delhi's Paharganj

New Delhi, June 16 A three and a half year old child succumbed to injuries he sustained in a house collapse in the national capital's Paharganj area on Thursday evening, a Fire Department official said.

The official informed that they received a call about the incident near Khanna Market and Vivek Hotel in Paharganj area of central Delhi at around 8.40 p.m. after which seven rescue units were immediately pressed into service.

"A child, identified as Amjad, who was rescued by the firemen was declared dead by the doctors," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told .

Three others Zareena, 1.5, Alifa, 8 and their father M. Zaheer, 52, were also rescued from underneath the debris and are currently admitted at the Kalawati Hospital.

The Paharganj area is known for its budgets hotels, lodges and restaurants. Some areas however have congested lanes and old houses which always pose a risk of a major accident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor