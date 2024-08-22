Toddler falls to her death from third floor in West Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 22 In a tragic incident a three-year-old girl died on Thursday after falling from the third floor of an apartment building in the Sagarpur area of West Delhi.

The entire incident was captured on CCTVs installed in the area.

The CCTV footage shows the child suddenly falling onto the street below.

After that, a woman is seen panicking and raising an alarm upon discovering the child covered in blood lying there. Shortly after that the girl's family can be seen arriving at the scene.

The girl was immediately rushed to hospital, but the doctors were unable to save her and she passed away during treatment.

The police have started an investigation to determine the circumstances under which the girl fell from the third floor.

According to the initial investigation by the police, it appears that the girl might have accidentally fallen while playing alone in the balcony.

The police are also reviewing additional CCTV footage from the area to gather more details about the incident.

In a similar incident last December in Noida, a three-year-old girl fell from the third floor of her building while playing and died during treatment.

In yet another incident, a child in Delhi's Jafrabad area died after falling from the third floor while playing near a window at home.

The boy lost his balance and fell, and despite all efforts to save him he was declared dead by the doctors treating him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor