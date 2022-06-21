Top saints laud PM Modi in Karnataka's Mysuru

The top saints in Karnataka on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing the hidden strengths of India to the world and "revolutionising Indian politics with unprecedented development works the country has ever seen".

Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji said, "We are immensely pleased to have with us the celebrated Prime Minister of the nation, a statesman, world leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Being a blessed son of the centenarian Mataji Shrimati Heeraben Ji, Modiji has revolutionised Indian politics with unprecedented development works the country has ever seen."

He said that a new chapter in the public life of simplicity and honesty was heralded by the Prime Minister

"He has not taken a day off for the last eight years. And working 18 hours a day without an iota of strain is an enigma for us. Perhaps the world has not seen such a leader in the recent past. Today the world looks up to India for its leadership qualities which have brought magical information to the social and economic sectors. As the saying goes: if Modi is there, everything is possible," he said.

Mahaswamiji further said that India managed the deadly pandemic like no other country under his leadership. Be it painful lockdown or management of pandemic, or vaccination, India became the undisputed leader of democratic nations, he said.

"The enigma of political and economic problems are finding spontaneous solutions. Old problems like Kashmir and Ram Mandir issues have been resolved, which was never dreamt earlier. The hidden strength of India is not only being discovered now but finding concrete expression in every part of Indian society," he added.

He further said that this was Prime Minister's third visit to Matt while adding that his presence would be propelling factor for all to do something for their motherland.

Expressing happiness over the visit of the Prime Minister, Mahaswamiji said, "We are happy that the PM is visiting Matt for the third time, once as Chief Minister of Gujarat and twice as Prime Minister. The presence of the Prime Minister would be propelling factor for all to do something for their motherland. The love for one's country is no more an insipid duty but a mission for all. This is the change we all wanted to see and we could see in our lifetime because of Modiji, who has rewritten human values for the whole world."

He said that India wants to be led by PM Modi for many more years to come as he is scripting the prelude for the greater India of our dreams where ideal human life could thrive.

"It was PM Modi ji who was instrumental in making 21st June as the official day of Yoga. May God bless him with immense strength and continued vigour for the service of the nation," he added.

Another saint, Sri Siddeshwara Swamiji, who is the author of the three books released by PM Modi on Monday at Suttur Math said looking at PM Modi is good luck because he dedicates every hour of the day towards the welfare of the people. He termed PM Modi as 'Janapriya' and 'Lok Hitaishi'.

Taking note of the enthusiastic audience, he further said, "Even looking at the PM is good luck because he dedicates every hour of the day towards the welfare of the people."

Swamiji further said that it is a divine blessing that India has a Prime Minister like PM Modi, who is loved not only in India but the whole world.

"He is respected everywhere. Then he goes on to make a point at which people laugh. Look how happy and energetic he looks even in the middle of such a busy schedule and today when we are releasing three books on Yoga, they are being released by PM Modi as he himself is a yogi," said Swamiji.

Lauding PM's oratory, he said that PM Modi speaks very beautifully and he touches people's heart and their thoughts come alive.

He also said that when the Prime Minister speaks the whole world listens out of respect.

Swamiji also wished that PM Modi lives for a hundred years.

When somebody reminded him that recently PM's mother turned 100, he said "He was sure PM's mother would have blessed him so that he touches 100 years and lives beyond that."

Swamiji further added that everyone needs to learn to work hard the whole day as well as keep smiling.

PM Modi took part in a programme at Sri Suttur Mutt, Mysuru on Monday and said temples and Mutt kept the culture and knowledge alive in the difficult period of centuries.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister bowed to the goddess Chamundeshwari and expressed his gratitude to be present at the Mutt and among the saints.

The Prime Minister dedicated to people, many 'Bhashyas' to the Narad Bhakti Sutra, Shiv Sutra and Patanjali Yoga Sutra by Siddeshwara Swamiji.

