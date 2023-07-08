Top Tamil Nadu Police officers pay last respects to DIG Vijayakumar

Theni (Tamil Nadu ) [India], July 8 : Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal, IG South Zone Asra Garg, and other police officials paid their last respects to the mortal remains of Coimbatore Range DIG Vijayakumar, who allegedly shot himself to death at his camp office in Coimbatore on Friday.

The mortal remains of the DIG were brought to his native place in the Theni district on Friday.

According to police sources, the DIG allegedly grabbed his gunman's pistol and shot himself.

Vijayakumar had gone jogging in the morning and returned to his camp office at Race Course at 6.50 a.m when this incident happened, the sources said.

The reasons why he ended his life are yet to be ascertained.

Vijayakumar took charge as Coimbatore Range DIG on January 6. Before this, he had served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, in Anna Nagar, Chennai.

The post-mortem of the body was conducted in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where senior police officers including Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan and West Zone Inspector General of Police R. Sudhakar visited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor