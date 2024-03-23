"Totally False": Isha Foundation Refutes Tamil Nadu Police's Claim of Six Missing People Since 2016

Six people have gone missing from Isha Yoga Centre of Sadhguru's Isha Foundation since 2016, Tamil Nadu police informed the Madras High Court on Thursday. An investigation into the missing case are underway, the police added.

Isha Foundation, a spiritual nonprofit organization established by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in 1992 near Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, operates the Isha Yoga Centre with the help of volunteers.

During a hearing at the Madras High Court, the Additional Public Prosecutor provided updates on the investigation into the disappearance of individuals, stating that the Tamil Nadu police are actively investigating the case. While some missing persons may have returned, specific details remain unclear.The court directed the police to submit a status report by April 8 and adjourned the proceedings.

However, the Isha Foundation refuted the Tamil Nadu police's claim that six people had gone missing from the Isha Yoga Center since 2016, calling it "totally false and baseless."

Thirumalai, a farmer, sought legal intervention when his brother Ganesan disappeared in March 2023. He mentioned that Ganesan had been involved in charitable activities at the Isha Yoga Centre.Thirumalai contacted the yoga center on March 2, 2023, to inquire about his brother's whereabouts, only to discover that Ganesan had been absent for two days.

Despite a police complaint filed by the yoga center's in charge Dinesh, Thirumalai claimed that no action was taken, accusing the police of being lethargic. Consequently, Thirumalai approached the Madras High Court with a habeas corpus plea.A habeas corpus plea is a legal order for an inquiry to determine if a person has been lawfully imprisoned.