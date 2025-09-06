Tourism sector has immense potential to boost country’s economy further: Union Minister Shekhawat

Jaipur, Sep 6 Union Minister of Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said on Saturday that the tourism sector has immense potential to boost the economy further and generate large-scale employment opportunities.

While addressing the 12th Annual Convention of the Indian Heritage Hotels Association (IHHA) at Castle Kanota here, Shekhawat stated, “Tourism is the driver of our economy. Our economy is projected to double every 7-8 years, and tourism already contributes 5-6 per cent to the GDP, compared to nearly 10 per cent globally. With India’s cultural prowess, heritage and diversity, this sector has immense potential to boost the economy further and generate large-scale employment opportunities.”

He noted that travel preferences have changed post-COVID, with tourists seeking immersive, experience-led journeys. He urged the hoteliers and the tourism fraternity to enhance overall visitor experiences. The Minister announced that a robust repository of photos and videos is being developed under the Incredible India platform to showcase the tourism attractions.

He also called for greater promotion of alternative destinations to prevent overcrowding at popular sites and to encourage the discovery of lesser-known gems.

Highlighting the importance of heritage tourism, Shekhawat said it goes beyond monuments and plays a vital role in storytelling and narrative building. “Heritage tourism helps place India firmly on the global tourism map by showcasing who we are as a civilisation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Diya Kumari, the state’s Deputy Chief Minister, said, "Rajasthan will soon launch a mobile app to help tourists with curated recommendations on places to eat and shop, along with quick access to nearby helpline numbers, police stations, and other essential services. The app will be especially useful for women travelling across the state. "Alongside the app, the Government is preparing to roll out a new Tourism Policy, Film Policy, and Adventure Tourism Policy. Efforts are also underway to boost concert tourism; develop circuits in under-explored regions such as Banswara, Barmer, and Karauli; and revive the painted havelis of Shekhawati. " This year Indian Heritage Hotels Association (IHHA) is being organised around the theme of 'Romantic Heritage.”

The Deputy CM added that tourism is among the fastest-growing sectors of the economy. In 2024, India’s Travel and Tourism sector contributed an estimated Rs 20.9 trillion (about 6.6 per cent of GDP), roughly 20 per cent above pre-pandemic levels, and supported 46.5 million jobs (around 9.1 per cent of total employment). As India transitions to a simplified two-slab GST system from September 22, it is expected to further boost the tourism and hospitality industry by lowering costs and enhancing affordability.

Maharaja Gaj Singh, President Emeritus of IHHA, stated that "This convention is not just a meeting of hoteliers, but a collective commitment to protect, preserve, and promote our heritage for future generations. IHHA’s journey over the years has been remarkable. From its modest beginnings, it has grown into a unique platform with over 200 members, representing a wide array of heritage properties that together showcase the soul of India’s history and hospitality."

Earlier, in his welcome address, Secretary General of IHHA, Captain Gaj Singh Alsisar, highlighted that the IHHA’s request made last year for granting infrastructure status to the hospitality sector has been accepted and announced in the Union Government’s budget, and has now been duly notified.

He further reiterated IHHA’s request for GST exemption for foreign tourists and urged the Deputy CM to include the association as a member of the committee being formed to finalise the Heritage Conservation Bill.

On the occasion, the magazine 'Romantic Heritage - The Enduring Kanota Legacy' published by IHHA was released by the dignitaries.

During the inaugural session, Prof Sanjeev Vidyarthi delivered an insightful talk on 'Revival of Heritage Architecture', emphasising the preservation of heritage buildings and their modern-day applications. This was followed by a screening of a documentary on Rajasthan’s folk music by Abhimanyu Singh Alsisar, which received high praise from the audience.

In the second session, Veer Vijay Singh Dundlod will lead a session on ‘Hotel Operations'. In the evening, participants will be taken on a tour of General Amar Singh’s Library and Museum at Castle Kanota, followed by a screening of a documentary on General Amar Singh at the Mardana Bagh.

Similarly, on September 7 (Sunday), the inaugural ceremony of the 24th IHHA Annual General Meeting will take place, during which the IHHA meeting and elections will also be conducted.

This will be followed by engaging panel discussions and talks on important subjects such as 'Bera Jackets', 'Old City of Jaipur', and 'Reviving the Dying Art and Craft'.

Around 150 heritage hoteliers from across India are participating in this two-day event. It may be noted that India has a total of 206 heritage hotels, of which nearly 140 are located in Rajasthan.

