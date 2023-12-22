Tourist from Delhi dies by drowning at Vagator beach

Panaji: Cases of tourists losing their lives by drowning have been on the rise in the state recently. Today, an individual named Jeevan Dutta died by drowning in Vagator Beach.

Dutta had gone to the beach for bathing. Unable to estimate the depth of seawater and the force of waves, he started struggling in the sea. A nearby foreign tourist spotted him and jumped in the water to save him. He was taken to the shore in an unconscious state. He passed away while being taken to the Goa Medical Hospital at Bamboli.

Given the holiday season, tourists are flocking to the state in big numbers. The beaches are crowded with people who most of the time do not pay heed to regulations and go into deep waters, many a time under the influence of alcohol.

There have been several cases of Indian and foreign tourists dying by drowning before. Many of them are saved by lifeguards.

