Tourist from Maharashtra dies of heart attack in J&K's Sonamarg
By IANS | Published: February 29, 2024 06:54 PM2024-02-29T18:54:15+5:302024-02-29T18:55:03+5:30
Srinagar, Feb 29 A tourist from Maharashtra died of a heart attack in J&K's Sonamarg hill station on Thursday, officials said.
Officials said that Manohar Motiram Rajani 63, from Maharashtra's Solapur, was on a snow bike ride at Thajiwas glacier in Sonamarg when he fell unconscious.
"He was taken to a hospital in Sonamarg where doctors declared him dead on arrival," an official said.
