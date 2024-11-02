Toxic foam in Yamuna is a reflection of corruption in AAP dispensation, says BJP

New Delhi, Nov 2 Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday voiced strong criticism of Atishi-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, alleging that the toxic foam in Yamuna river reflects deep-rooted corruption in the city administration.

“This foam isn’t just pollution, it’s the result of deep-rooted corruption in AAP government,” the BJP Delhi chief said. He claimed the Delhi government misused the central government’s allocated Rs 8,500 crore for Yamuna cleanup.

"Despite this, conditions have worsened under their watch,” he added.

As Chhath Puja approaches, toxic foam has once again appeared in the Yamuna River, sparking a political storm. To address the issue, the Delhi government has initiated chemical spraying to reduce the foam, but this has done little to convince the BJP.

Delhi BJP chief also recalled challenging Arvind Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna to demonstrate its cleanliness.

“He didn’t show up. I have taken a dip myself, and the water is toxic. Our Purvanchali community members can’t celebrate Chhath in clean waters due to this mismanagement," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor has expressed disappointment at Atishi government’s delay in submitting a proposal for reappointing Civil Defence volunteers, who were let go during recent government cutbacks. In a letter to Delhi Minister Atishi, the L-G urged the proposal's expedited approval.

The BJP Delhi chief supported the proposal made by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, stating, "The firing of over 10,000 civil defence volunteers and marshals was executed by Kejriwal, and the Delhi government has not yet responded to the proposal. The AAP government is neglecting the needs of the poor."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor