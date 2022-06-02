Trader shot dead in Bihar

Patna, June 2 Two unidentified bike-borne assailants gunned down a prominent trader in Bihar's Arrah town on Thursday.

The deceased, Samir Jain, who had an electric and home appliances shop in the Jail Road area of Arrah city, was on the way to his shop when the assailants intercepted him in the middle of the market and fired at him indiscriminately.

The police said that Jain sustained four bullet injuries and was immediately taken to nearby Sadar hospital.

As his condition was very critical, the doctors referred him to PMCH Patna but he succumbed on the way.

"We immediately reached the spot and started the investigation. We are also scanning CCTV cameras of the area to find some clues about the attackers. We are waiting for the statement of deceased family members," a police officer said.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the incident could be related to extortion of money. The deceased's father Praful Jain was also a prominent trader of Arrah. Due to his elderly age, his son Samir Jain was looking after the business," he said.

