Traffic Inspector thrashed in south Delhi

New Delhi, June 8 A traffic inspector was thrashed by a group of people, including two women, in the national capital's southern area on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 10.00 a.m. when a traffic policeman was near Devli Mod in south Delhi to regulate the traffic movement.

It is at this time he saw a scooty being driven on the wrong side of the road. As the policeman stopped the vehicle, an argument ensued with the woman rider and her colleague with the traffic policeman.

The argument soon turned violent and the duo started beating the traffic Inspector. In a video of the incident made by an onlooker, the said Traffic Inspector could be seen being held by his collars by at least 4-5 people.

The police are yet to officially comment on the incident.

