Traffic police constable makes barefoot kid stand on his feet in scorching heat

A photo of a policeman is going viral on social media. In the scorching sun, a bare feet boy was seen crossing road when a traffic police constable's act was caught on camera.

The name of this traffic police constable is Ranjit Singh. 2 children were crossing the road; the signal was off; the child's feet were burning due to the scorching sun. The child said - Sir feet are burning, please help us cross the road, Ranjit said - keep your feet on my feet till the traffic stops.

Ranjit Singh has also shared the whole incident on his Facebook – As soon as that child set foot on my feet, I felt as if God had stepped on me…I bought slippers and gave them, but today's feeling will be remembered for the rest of my life.