Tragedy averted, bags with explosives, 18 detonators found at Jammu Railway Station

The Government Railway Police on Thursday seized two boxes containing explosive material at the taxi stand outside the Jammu Railway Station building in Jammu. SSP Railways Arif Rishu said that both the boxes were inside a bag which was found abandoned near the taxi stand. A total of 18 detonators, wax-type materials weighing 500 grams and some wires were found inside those boxes, he added.

