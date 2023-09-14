Tragedy strikes Bihar's Muzaffarpur: Boat carrying school children capsizes, 12 missing

In a heart-wrenching tragedy that unfolded in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Thursday morning, a boat ferrying 34 school-going children capsized. The distressing incident has left nearly 12 children missing, sparking fears that they may have tragically drowned. Authorities swiftly responded to the situation, with police personnel already on the scene and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) called in to assist in the rescue efforts.

"DM Muzaffarpur is investigating the incident. The families of those affected in this accident will be provided assistance by the government," says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar about the incident.

"The incident took place between 1030-11 am today. Teams of NDRF and SDRF rushed to the accident site," says DM Muzaffarpur, ANI reported.

#WATCH | Boat carrying school children capsizes in Bagmati river in Beniabad area of Bihar's Muzaffarpur pic.twitter.com/TlHEfvvGYy — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2023

Since the incident, there has been only one chaotic situation in the area. A large crowd of people has gathered at the spot. There is a strong flow of water in the river, making it difficult to carry out rescue operations. Apart from this, there is anger among the locals after the incident. They say they have been demanding the construction of a bridge over the river for years, but their demand was not met. Some women, including children, were also said to be on board.