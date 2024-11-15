Tragedy Strikes Family In Kundrathur: Two Children Dead, Parents Critical After Pest Control Service In Chennai Apartment

A routine pest control service turned tragic for a family in Kundrathur, as two children lost their lives and their parents are in critical condition. On November 13, a family of four, battling a rat infestation, called a pest control service to treat their apartment. The service involved placing rat poison in powder and tablet forms throughout the house.Later that night, the family retired to their bedroom, unaware of the danger.

As they slept, the chemicals, which had been placed in the room, began to release a toxic odor that worsened through the night. Around 3 AM, Giridharan (34), a banker, woke up feeling unwell and struggling to breathe. He urgently contacted a friend to help get the family to a nearby hospital.

Tragically, their two children, G Vaishnavi (6) and G Sai Sudharshan (1), succumbed to the effects of the poison and passed away on Thursday afternoon, despite efforts to save them. The parents, Giridharan and Pavithra (31), remain hospitalized in Porur, but doctors have indicated that they are expected to recover.Police are investigating the incident, and the two pest control employees responsible for the service have been booked for negligence.