TRAI Proposes Penalty Charges for Inactive SIM Cards, Telecom Companies May Pass Costs to Users

New Delhi: If a mobile user has two SIM cards and one of them is inactive, then the person may have to pay a fee for such a SIM card. These charges can be charged on a one-time or annual basis. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has planned to charge mobile operators for mobile phones or landline numbers. Therefore, companies can collect these fees from users.

Mobile operators do not close long-stalled SIM cards for fear of losing their users. According to the rules, if the SIM card is not recharged for a long time, it will be blacklisted. In such a situation, TRAI plans to impose penalties on mobile operators, the burden of which telecom companies can pass on to ordinary users.

Crores of Numbers Blacklisted

According to the data, more than 21.91 crore mobile numbers are currently included in the blacklist, which has not been active for a long time. This accounts for about 19 per cent of the total mobile numbers. The government itself issues mobile number series to mobile operators. TRAI says that mobile numbers are available in limited numbers. In such a situation, it has become necessary to use the SIM card properly.

Why Impose Charges?

Getting new mobile numbers is becoming a new problem in the country. Most mobile users use two SIM cards on their smartphones. They use one card while the other's usage is limited or is inactive. Also, some users use more than one mobile SIM card. Therefore, it is planned to collect fees on the closed mobile numbers.

Auction of Premium Numbers

The premium mobile number can be kept at auction for up to Rs 50,000. This is similar to the auction of mobile number plates in the automotive industry. Telecom companies can give the customer the option to choose 100 to 300 numbers.

