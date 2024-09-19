Train Accident Averted After Alert Loco Pilot Spots Iron Pole on Track Between Bilaspur Road and Rudrapur City

The alert loco pilot of train number 12091 Naini Jan Shatabdi Express reported a significant safety concern to the Station Master of Rudrapur City after he found an iron pole on the Railway track between Bilaspur Road and Rudrapur City. According to the reports, the train pilot found a 6-meter-long iron pole on Wednesday, September 18, at around 1 o.15 PM.

According to the Indian Railway, the pilot spotted the long, old iron pole and halted the train to avert derailment or accident. He immediately cleared the track of the iron pole before safety.

On 18.09.24 at 22.18 hrs, Loco Pilot of train number 12091 reported to Station Master of Rudrapur City that he found one 6-meter-long iron pole on the track between Bilaspur Road and Rudrapur City at km 43/10-11. Driver stopped the train, cleared track and then started the train… pic.twitter.com/ARGdVQiBLW — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2024

On Thursday morning, a team of officials carried out another round of inspection at the site. They gathered information from the people nearby. It came to the fore that some miscreants consume drugs on the railway line that passes behind the colony. They are also reportedly behind minor thefts in the surrounding areas.