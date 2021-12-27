Train coach catches fire in UP, no casualties

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 27 A coach of the Kasganj passenger train, which was stopped at Farrukhabad station in Uttar Pradesh, caught fire suddenly.

However, no casualty was reported since passengers managed to get down in time.

The coach was immediately separated from the train engine, railway officials said.

The fire broke out in a passenger train that departed from Kasganj district at 11.45 p.m. on Sunday.

The train was stopped near Hathiyapur railway crossing after the fire broke out.

It is not clear how the fire started and a railway spokesman said that the matter was being investigated.

The third compartment behind the train was hastily separated from the engine and passengers sitting in it got down.

