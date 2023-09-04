Trainee air hostess from Chhattisgarh found dead in Mumbai flat

Mumbai, Sep 4 A trainee air hostess from Chhattisgarh was found dead in a flat in Andheri's Marol area on Monday, Mumbai police said.

The victim has been identified as Rupal Ogrey, 24, and there was nobody else in the flat where she lived with her sister and her boyfriend, said an official of Powai Police Station.

The body has been sent for an autopsy to Rajawadi Hospital and the police have registered a murder case and formed multiple teams to probe the case.

As per initial information, Rupal had come to Mumbai six months ago for her in-flight crew training with a private airline.

Her body was recovered under mysterious circumstances from the flat in NG Complex near the Tata Power station in Marol.

As per preliminary information, her sister and her boyfriend had left the city a few days ago, but after they were informed of the tragedy, are now returning to Mumbai.

