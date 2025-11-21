Tremors felt in Bengal after earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Bangladesh; no casualties reported

Kolkata, Nov 21 Panic struck the people in various parts of West Bengal as earthquake tremors were felt in different areas of the state, both in North and South, on Friday morning.

The magnitude of the tremor on the Richter scale was recorded at 5.7 in Bangladesh, and the tremors were felt in West Bengal. However, no casualty or damage to property has been reported from anywhere in the state at the time the report was filed.

Tremors could also be felt in different parts of the state capital of Kolkata, both in the northern and southern parts of the city. The districts where the earthquake tremors were felt include Nadia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and Murshidabad in South Bengal and Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur in North Bengal.

In Kolkata, the tremor was felt at around 10.10 a.m. and the tremor continued for a few seconds. The people in Kolkata, especially those residing in the multi-storey buildings, panicked following the tremor, and many rushed out of the buildings to the streets.

The panic was evident among the medical staff, patients, and patients’ relatives assembled at different hospitals in the city. Panic is still prevailing among people over the possibilities of tremor aftershocks.

The administration had issued an appeal to the people not to panic.

Construction engineering experts feel that although the 5.7 magnitude on the Richter scale cannot be considered as severe, considering the situation in Kolkata, the magnitude should be treated as a serious warning.

They feel that since the soil density of Kolkata is quite low, the tremor of 5.7 magnitudes should be treated as a warning, considering that soil with lower density is more susceptible to damage.

Secondly, the construction engineering experts say that considering the high population density and high building density in Kolkata, any earthquake of even slightly high magnitude can lead to severe loss of lives and damage to property in the city. Buildings constructed illegally by filling up water bodies are more susceptible to damage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor