Tributes paid to Telangana ideologue Jayashankar on his death anniversary

Hyderabad, June 21 Rich tributes were paid to Telangana ideologue K. Jayashankar on his death anniversary on Friday.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, state ministers and leaders of the ruling Congress and main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) recalled the key role played by the former vice-chancellor of Kakatiya University in the Telangana movement.

Chief Minister Reddy and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy garlanded the portrait of Jayashankar, fondly called as father of Telangana.

The Chief Minister said that Jayashankar lived all through his life for the cause of statehood for Telangana.

He said that the Telangana ideologue will remain alive in the minds and hearts of people forever.

CM Reddy said Jayashankar was a visionary, who foresaw the development of Telangana in all fields.

The Chief Minister recalled that Jayashankar's hometown Akkampeta was declared a revenue village soon after the Congress government assumed power in the state.

Leaders of the main opposition BRS also paid tributes to Jayashankar on his death anniversary.

BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao said Jayashankar was a great personality who dreamt of achieving statehood for Telangana for six decades and was an inspiration for three generations of Telangana activists.

Senior BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao garlanded the statue of Jayashankar at a government hospital in Patancheru in Sangareddy district.

BRS leaders Jagdish Reddy, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Mahmood Ali and others paid tributes to Jayashankar at a programme held at BRS headquarters Telangana Bhavan.

