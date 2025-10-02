Tributes pour in for Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, doyen of Hindustani classical music

Varanasi, Oct 2 The spiritual and musical capital of India, Kashi, was enveloped in grief on Thursday morning as news broke of the passing of Padma Vibhushan Pandit Chhannulal Mishra.

The legendary vocalist, who carried the soul of Banaras in his music, breathed his last at the age of 89.

All through the day, ministers, officials, disciples, and admirers streamed into his residence to pay their respects to the mortal remains of the maestro.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, Varanasi District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar, and Police Commissioner Satyendra Kumar were among the first to arrive.

A guard of honour has been planned before his cremation at Manikarnika Ghat -- the sacred site where Banaras bids farewell to its sons.

Speaking with folded hands, Dayalu asserted: "Kashi has lost one of its brightest musical gems. Panditji carried Indian classical music to great heights. His dream of taking classical traditions to the masses will remain alive."

District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar added, “Thousands are coming to bid their last farewell. The administration will ensure full honours at the cremation. The void he leaves behind will be almost impossible to fill.”

Tributes poured in from across the music world. Renowned sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, in a heartfelt post on X, wrote: "It is with profound sorrow that I learnt of the passing of Pandit Chhannulal Mishra. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his music continue to echo in every sur and every shraddha of classical music lovers. Om Shanti."

Born on August 3, 1936, in Hariharpur village of Azamgarh district, Pandit Chhannulal Mishra was initiated into music under Ustad Abdul Ghani Khan of the Kirana Gharana, and later imbibed the nuances of the Banaras tradition. This unique synthesis of two great gharanas shaped his musical artistry.

With a career spanning over six decades, he was celebrated for his mastery over khayal, thumri, dadra, chaiti, kajri, hori, and bhajan. His thumris, in particular, became timeless examples of the Banaras style -- full of lyrical beauty, emotional depth, and spiritual flavour.

What set him apart was not just his command over ragas, rhythm, and voice, but his ability to bring the heart of Banaras to global audiences. His renditions carried echoes of the Ganga, the ghats, and the devotional traditions of Krishna and Shiva. He mesmerised audiences at prestigious music conferences in India and across the world, serving as a true cultural ambassador of Hindustani music.

Beyond the concerts, Pandit Mishra nurtured hundreds of disciples, ensuring that semi-classical forms such as thumri, dadra, and kajri -- once in danger of fading -- remain alive for future generations. He often said his mission was not merely to perform, but to keep alive the everyday music of India’s soil.

His unmatched contributions earned him the Padma Bhushan in 2010 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2019, among several other honours. But for his admirers, the greatest award was the way his voice could make every listener feel the divinity of music.

On October 2, 2025 -- the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri -- Pandit Mishra passed away, leaving behind a legacy as eternal as the Ganga.

His music, steeped in devotion and artistry, will continue to echo in the ghats of Banaras and the hearts of people across the world.

