Trinamool Congress coins new slogan for 2026 Bengal Assembly polls

Kolkata, Dec 27 The Trinamool Congress on Saturday unveiled a new slogan for the party ahead of the crucial West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled next year.

The slogan, “Jotoi Koro Hamla, Abar Jitbe Bangla” (No matter how much you attack, Bengal will win again), was released through the party’s official X handle on Saturday evening, shortly after the Trinamool Congress general secretary interacted with media persons and launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Union government and the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Along with the slogan, the party also released a background logo featuring images of Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“The new slogan and its logo reflect the grievances and resentment of the common people against the BJP and the Union government,” the Trinamool Congress said in the social media post.

Coining slogans ahead of elections has been a consistent practice of the Trinamool Congress since the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls. In 2021, the party campaigned with the slogan “Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chai” (Bengal wants its own daughter), projecting Mamata Banerjee as the Chief Ministerial face.

For the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party coined the slogan “Jonogoner Gorjon, Banglay BJPer Bisorjon” (The roar of the people will lead to the BJP’s ouster from Bengal).

Commenting on the new slogan for the 2026 Assembly polls, a senior Trinamool Congress leader said that it was the brainchild of party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and was aimed at countering the BJP’s slogan “Bangla Bachte Chai, BJP Tai” (To save Bengal, people want the BJP).

“The logo and slogan express the collective anger of the people of West Bengal against exploitation, humiliation, intimidation and oppression. They amplify the spontaneous call of the people to bid farewell to the BJP,” the party leader said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor